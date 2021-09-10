FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.31. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March shares last traded at $32.25, with a volume of 548 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.03.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.