FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR) Shares Up 0%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR) shares shot up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.38 and last traded at $31.35. 2,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 46,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.35.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.21% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent SEC filing.

