FY2021 EPS Estimates for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) – William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Concrete Pumping in a research note issued on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. William Blair also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

BBCP has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Concrete Pumping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $9.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.89.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,732,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 26,172 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 17,610 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 1,220.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 655,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

