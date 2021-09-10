FY2021 EPS Estimates for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Decreased by KeyCorp

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Regal Beloit in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $8.77 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.90. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.23 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.04%.

NYSE RBC opened at $148.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.22. Regal Beloit has a 52 week low of $91.82 and a 52 week high of $159.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 275.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,650,000 after purchasing an additional 80,513 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,101,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,107,000 after purchasing an additional 46,704 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 72,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,005,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

