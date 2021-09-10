FY2022 EPS Estimates for Barratt Developments plc Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barratt Developments in a report released on Monday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.06. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barratt Developments’ FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

BTDPY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Peel Hunt raised Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Barratt Developments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

BTDPY opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.