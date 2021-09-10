FY2022 EPS Estimates for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Monro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.87.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.85%.

MNRO has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

MNRO stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.53. Monro has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after acquiring an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Monro by 7.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Monro by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,967 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Monro by 4.1% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Monro by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 5,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.39 per share, for a total transaction of $296,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Monro’s payout ratio is 91.23%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.