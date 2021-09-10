FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Pfizer Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Pfizer in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $3.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.34. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s FY2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Shares of PFE opened at $46.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $258.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average of $40.03. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.