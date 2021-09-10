Gala Trading 13.7% Lower Over Last Week (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a total market cap of $146.80 million and $4.00 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00058296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.84 or 0.00160533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00014320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00042448 BTC.

Gala Coin Profile

Gala (GALA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official website is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

