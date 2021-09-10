Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.01

Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.03, with a volume of 17440 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GAU. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.80 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 22.73 and a quick ratio of 22.65. The company has a market cap of C$227.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.37.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

