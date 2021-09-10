GAM Holding AG Buys Shares of 30,828 Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 30,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Star Peak Corp II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Star Peak Corp II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Peak Corp II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Peak Corp II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Peak Corp II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Get Star Peak Corp II alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STPC opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92. Star Peak Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $12.25.

STAR Peak Corp II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Evanston, Illinois.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Peak Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Peak Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.