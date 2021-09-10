GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GAN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

GAN stock opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average is $18.64. The company has a market cap of $698.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.06. GAN has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.53 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 316.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts expect that GAN will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GAN news, EVP Simon Knock sold 25,066 shares of GAN stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $451,188.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit acquired 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,685.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,385. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,619 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in GAN by 22.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GAN by 12.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GAN by 43.9% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of GAN by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

