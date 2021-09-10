GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Trading Up 10.2%

Shares of GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) were up 10.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.97 and last traded at $12.97. Approximately 5,298 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 7,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82.

About GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

