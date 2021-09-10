GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) to post sales of $102.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.60 million and the highest is $111.50 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full-year sales of $435.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $346.40 million to $488.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $478.11 million, with estimates ranging from $394.50 million to $522.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GCM Grosvenor.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GCMG. Oppenheimer started coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCMG. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.06. GCM Grosvenor has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $15.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

