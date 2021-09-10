Genaro Network (GNX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.98 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Genaro Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $5.86 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Genaro Network has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

