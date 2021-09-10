General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GM. UBS Group upped their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus increased their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $49.62. The stock had a trading volume of 790,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,550,346. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.58 and a 200 day moving average of $56.34. General Motors has a twelve month low of $28.24 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3,326.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,255 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $486,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $857,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

