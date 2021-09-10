Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Down to $47.05

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.05, but opened at $45.81. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $46.01, with a volume of 6,032 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GMAB. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 72.34, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 721,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,475,000 after buying an additional 65,012 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,992,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,351,000 after purchasing an additional 39,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,755,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,679,000 after purchasing an additional 125,900 shares in the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

