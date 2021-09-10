Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Gentherm reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THRM. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

THRM traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $81.50. 352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,274. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gentherm has a one year low of $38.99 and a one year high of $88.99.

In other news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 37.8% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,224,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,009,000 after acquiring an additional 335,895 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at $22,195,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $385,028,000 after purchasing an additional 241,805 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Gentherm by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 543,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after buying an additional 150,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Gentherm by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 234,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,356,000 after buying an additional 122,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

