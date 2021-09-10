Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 44.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,755 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 392.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $81.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.99 and a 52-week high of $88.99.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on THRM shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

