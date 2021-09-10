Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Holdings Increased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 105.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,421 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 15,639 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Gevo were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gevo by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,326 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 32,161 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

Gevo stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.24. Gevo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 4,297.25%. On average, analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Gevo Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

