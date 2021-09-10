Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading Down 5%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) was down 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.54. Approximately 326,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 18,158,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Several research analysts recently commented on GEVO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Gevo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 3.34.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative net margin of 4,297.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. Equities analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

