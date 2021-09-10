GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $1,467,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $4,804,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $3,146,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 87,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 26,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $834,000. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

GFL opened at $36.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.31. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GFL shares. TD Securities upgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.77.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

