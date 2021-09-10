Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GEI. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CSFB set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.54.

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$23.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$17.60 and a 52 week high of C$26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 36.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.98.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

