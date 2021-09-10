Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Stock Price Down 5%

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) traded down 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.61 and last traded at $28.61. 5,569 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,067,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.12.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.75.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,066 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 208,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases.

