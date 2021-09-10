Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $6.43

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.43, but opened at $6.70. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 232 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GB. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new stake in Global Blue Group during the first quarter worth $33,753,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Global Blue Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 250,313 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Global Blue Group during the first quarter worth $23,200,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Global Blue Group during the first quarter worth $18,270,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Global Blue Group by 106.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 57,579 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

