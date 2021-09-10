Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. “

Gracell Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.97. The company had a trading volume of 51,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,051. Gracell Biotechnologies has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $33.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $872.15 million and a PE ratio of -6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.05 and a quick ratio of 16.05.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,413,000 after acquiring an additional 110,725 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 233,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 21,250 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 144,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

