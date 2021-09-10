Gratus Capital LLC Decreases Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Gratus Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,819 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Axos Financial worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 804.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 261.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1,965.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

AX stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.18. The stock had a trading volume of 319 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $54.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sidoti assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

