Gratus Capital LLC Decreases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gratus Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,211 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.3% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 51.3% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.0% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.9% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,846 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $137,060,000 after buying an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $466.46. 39,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,663. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $434.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $469.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,287 shares of company stock worth $6,589,169 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

