Gratus Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,297 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 77.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 482.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DKNG. Argus dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.18.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $5,185,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $34,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,528,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,987,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,846,031 shares of company stock valued at $258,220,455 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.18. The company had a trading volume of 236,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,196,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average of $55.18.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The company had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

