Great American Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.68 (OTCMKTS:GTPS)

Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS) announced a dividend on Friday, September 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of GTPS opened at $33.35 on Friday. Great American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.47.

About Great American Bancorp

Great American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign. It engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Champaign County, Illinois and surrounding counties. It also provides full service brokerage activities through a third-party broker-dealer and engages in the sale of tax deferred annuities.

