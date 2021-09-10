Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Greencore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Greencore Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greencore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Shares of GNCGY stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90. Greencore Group has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $9.23.

Greencore Group Plc engages in the manufacture and supply of convenience foods. The company also involves in the Irish Ingredient trading businesses. Its products include sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.