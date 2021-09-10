GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.47

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 61839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $136.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. Research analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 4.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 10.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in GreenSky by 2.8% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 114,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

About GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

