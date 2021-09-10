GreenSky Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 6,803 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 771% compared to the typical volume of 781 call options.

GSKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Get GreenSky alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $8.29 on Friday. GreenSky has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.38.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $136.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that GreenSky will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSKY. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in GreenSky by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in GreenSky during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in GreenSky by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in GreenSky during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in GreenSky by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.