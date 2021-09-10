Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Shares Acquired by Northcape Capital Pty Ltd

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico makes up about 1.0% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd owned 0.17% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $9,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAC traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.54. 435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,773. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $68.48 and a fifty-two week high of $121.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $244.49 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAC. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

