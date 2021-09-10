Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.42

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.42 and last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 5380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGAL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,330,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,824,000 after buying an additional 578,593 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,122,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 59,817.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 144,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.