Gruss & Co. LLC Invests $779,000 in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Gruss & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000. Skillz comprises approximately 2.8% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Skillz by 309.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,603,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591,626 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,547,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,800,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,219,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter worth about $64,454,000. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skillz alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SKLZ shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skillz presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Shares of SKLZ traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. 70,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,876,211. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10. Skillz Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 439,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $4,543,716.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,259,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,025,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 823,621 shares of company stock worth $9,214,566 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.