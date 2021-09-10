GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 1,785 Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,081,000 after buying an additional 17,970 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 43,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 62,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,262,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

SRE stock opened at $133.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.07. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.33 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

