GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $231,000 Investment in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Datto by 98.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 38,095 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Datto by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Datto by 741.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 90,763 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datto during the 1st quarter worth $32,867,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datto by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 39,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 16,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSP opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.76. Datto Holding Corp. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.50.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $78,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $451,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,851 shares of company stock valued at $7,887,648 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Datto from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

