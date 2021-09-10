GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $2,156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Snowflake by 516.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after buying an additional 46,015 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in Snowflake by 239.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after buying an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $4,586,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 175.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.36.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.33, for a total value of $14,870,338.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $12,696,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,120,453 shares of company stock worth $304,587,659. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $319.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -104.91. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $276.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

