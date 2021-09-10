GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 2,002 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 517.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Acushnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,581,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 21.7% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

GOLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acushnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

NYSE GOLF opened at $50.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.92. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $56.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 108.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

