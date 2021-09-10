GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 4,020 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,150,000 after purchasing an additional 59,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at $18,414,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 856,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,702,000 after purchasing an additional 105,115 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 361,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 46,480 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLG opened at $22.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.76 million, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $256.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.00 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 0.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVLG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Covenant Logistics Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

