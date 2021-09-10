GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $212,000 Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 458,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,195,000 after buying an additional 43,363 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $1,726,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BYD opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day moving average is $60.94.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BYD shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.