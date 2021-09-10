Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Guardant Health were worth $10,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Guardant Health by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Guardant Health by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 61,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after buying an additional 23,513 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health stock opened at $130.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $94.20 and a one year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $564,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,989.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,427 shares of company stock worth $2,549,824 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

