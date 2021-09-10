Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.34% of Guidewire Software worth $31,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,794,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,802,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 920,055 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,736,000 after acquiring an additional 702,329 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $68,631,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 208.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 872,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,342,000 after acquiring an additional 589,974 shares during the period.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,531.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.40.

NYSE GWRE opened at $122.07 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -154.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

