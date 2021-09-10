Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Given “Hold” Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GWRE. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.40.

NYSE GWRE opened at $122.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.49 and a 200-day moving average of $108.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.52 and a beta of 1.32. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 3,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $351,117.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,121.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $93,944.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,531.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

