GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,835 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOLD. Game Creek Capital LP increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 123,750 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,164 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,594 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 251,253 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 21,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

NYSE GOLD opened at $19.69 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.27.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

