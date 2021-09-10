GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $379.47 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $260.11 and a 1 year high of $382.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

