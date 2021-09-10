Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Sells $2,119,000.00 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $2,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,883,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $2,055,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $2,298,500.00.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average of $43.36. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.24.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The company had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

