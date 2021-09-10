Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,038 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,501,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,114,000 after purchasing an additional 741,334 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,915.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 422,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,926,000 after purchasing an additional 401,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,523,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,214,000 after buying an additional 373,722 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $190.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.91. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $115.28 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 351,249 shares of company stock worth $66,404,523. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

