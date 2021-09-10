Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.25 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $100.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.