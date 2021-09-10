Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 101,848 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,848 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vistra were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VST. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth about $114,870,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $110,118,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $66,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Vistra by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Vistra by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,935,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

VST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

